8 months ago
BRIEF-WH Ireland says cautiously optimistic about year ahead
#Financials
December 19, 2016 / 7:18 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-WH Ireland says cautiously optimistic about year ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Wh Ireland Group Plc :

* Trading update

* Past year has been challenging for financial services industry and particularly so in areas that WH Ireland is focussed upon

* Second half has seen a strong rebound in client activity and pipeline of future new business has improved significantly for corporate broking division

* WH Ireland has continued to invest in business and progression to a new private client operating platform is on schedule for Q2 of 2017

* Majority of exceptional costs associated with this change will be taken in 2016, and as such will be fully disclosed within annual results

* Focus upon fees in wealth management division continues and assets under management and administration have increased during 2016 to approximately 3 billion stg

* Corporate broking division witnessed a sharp decline in transaction revenues in first half

* Better market environment experienced during second half of year bodes well for 2017

* Board remains cautiously optimistic about year ahead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
