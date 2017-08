Dec 19 (Reuters) - Stendorren Fastigheter AB :

* Has sold property Veddesta 2:76 to Fastighets AB Regio

* Agreed property value for sale to regio is 165 million Swedish crowns ($17.7 million)

* Property will change hands in Jan. 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3426 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)