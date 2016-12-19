Ride-hailing firm Uber partners Indonesian taxi operator Express
JAKARTA, Dec 19 Uber Technologies and Indonesia's second-biggest taxi operator PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk announced on Monday a partnership on ride-sharing and vehicle financing.
Dec 19 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv :
* Fiat Chrysler - vehicles will join Waymo's self-driving test fleet in early 2017
* Waymo and FCA announced today that production of 100 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans has been completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Dec 19 Asian shares steadied near four-week lows on Monday after China agreed to return the U.S. drone it had seized, easing worries for now about possible deterioration in diplomatic relations.
* Volume may stall due to upcoming Christmas holidays - analysts