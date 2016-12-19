FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Private equity firm Capitalworks offers to take Petmin private
December 19, 2016 / 5:38 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Private equity firm Capitalworks offers to take Petmin private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Petmin Ltd :

* Firm intention announcement proposed delisting and withdrawal of cautionary

* Entered into an implementation agreement with Capitalworks for Bidco to make two separate but concurrent offers to acquire all or a portion of shares in Petmin

* Offer, if implemented, will be settled either in cash at a price of R1.55 per share or issue of linked share of 1 ordinary share and 1 preference share priced at R1.60 per share

* With offer, delisting of Petmin shares from main board of securities exchange operated by JSE Ltd will be proposed to shareholders

* As of date of this announcement, irrevocable undertakings in support of offer representing 34.07 pct of offer shares, have been obtained

* It is Bidco's intention that, after implementation of offer, Bidco will propose that company make a R150 million distribution to its shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
