Dec 19 (Reuters) - Samart Corporation Pcl

* unit signed a consortium agreement with tata project limited under the name "tpl - teda consortium" in the proportion of 33.69:66.31

* consortium signed contract with electricity generating authority of thailand for supply and construction of a transmission line

* total value of the contract is 1.24 billion baht