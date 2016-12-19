BRIEF-Kuros Biosciences says to acquire Xpand

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Kuros Biosciences AG :

* To acquire Xpand Biotechnology B.V. in all-share strategic transaction

* Intention to acquire Xpand by way of an exchange of all Xpand shares for up to 2.105 million new Kuros shares, subject to customary conditions

* As a result of acquisition, Kuros accelerates its transition to commercial stage with two products expected to be ready for commercialization in EU in 2017, one of which may also obtain us approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)