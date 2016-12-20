FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Johnston Press changes super senior credit facility (Dec 19)
December 19, 2016 / 7:18 AM / 8 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Johnston Press changes super senior credit facility (Dec 19)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In Dec 19 Brief item, corrects spelling of 'senior' in headline)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc :

* Amendments to super senior revolving credit facility

* Has agreed further changes to terms of its super senior revolving credit facility with all of lenders providing that facility

* Amended facility currently remains undrawn

* Amendment to credit facility

* Amended terms effective immediately and will provide a revolving credit facility of 10.0 million stg, such amount reducing over time until 30 June 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

