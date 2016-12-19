FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Agrarius: convertible bond fully placed, further acquisitions
#Financials
December 19, 2016 / 8:19 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Agrarius: convertible bond fully placed, further acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Agrarius AG :

* Convertible bond fully placed in volume of 425,000 euros ($444,380.00)

* Agrarius unit TOMTIM TOMNATIC S.R.L. acquires Romanian agricultural company B.D.K.W. Agrar S.R.L

* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price

* Through the 100 percent takeover of the company, Agrarius group is expanding its commercial space by around 18,000 m² and the storage capacity by a further 4,000 tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9564 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
