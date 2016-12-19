BRIEF-PLDT clarifies on news article regarding operations of Smart

Dec 19 (Reuters) - PLDT Inc :

* Clarification of the news article entitled "let pldt fail" posted in manila times on december 17, 2016

* Aslo wish to point out that , smart is not required to immediately cease operations as soon as its franchise expires

* "we categorically state there is no factual/legal basis to support writer's claims that smart could be out of business by end of march 2017"

* also wish to point out that , smart is not required to immediately cease operations as soon as its franchise expires (corrects typo)