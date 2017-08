Dec 19 (Reuters) - Akers Biosciences Inc

* Akers Biosciences signs 3-year agreement with Greater new York Hospital Association for Heparin PF4 rapid test

* Akers Biosciences - under terms of agreement, co's PIFA Heparin/PF4 Rapid Assay,PIFA PLUSS PF4 tests to be evaluated at 2 GNYHA member hospitals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: