BRIEF-Adaptimmune, Bellicum Pharma collaborate to evaluate next-generation T-cell therapies

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals enter a strategic collaboration to evaluate next-generation T-cell therapies

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics - Based on results from preclinical proof-of-concept phase,cos expect to progress to two-target co-development,co-commercialization phase

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics - Co's to evaluate Bellicum's GOTCR technology with Adaptimmune's affinity-optimized spear T-cells to create TCR product candidates