Dec 19 (Reuters) - Edap Tms Sa

* EDAP TMS SA - Announced publication of results comparing ablatherm focal HIFU with robotic radical prostatectomy

* "Matched pair analysis concluded that HIFU was comparable to robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy"

* EDAP TMS - Clinical outcomes from comparative study are "encouraging" as they confirm efficacy of HIFU focal in treatment of localized prostate cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: