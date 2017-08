Dec 19 (Reuters) - Talon Metals Corp :

* Talon and Kennecott Exploration agree to co-fund a winter exploration program at Tamarack

* Talon Metals Corp says resource capital funds to provide Talon with an additional US$2 million

* Talon Metals - pursuant to earn-in amending agreement co, Kennecott Exploration to co-fund a program at Tamarack project in about amount of $3.5 million