BRIEF-CapMan: preliminary result of exchange offer for Norvestia's shares

* Preliminary result of CapMan's exchange offer to Norvestia's shareholders and holders of subscription rights is 90.3 percent of all Norvestia's shares

* Shares tendered in exchange offer represent about 61.7 percent of all Norvestia's shares and vote

* Exchange offer becomes unconditional

* Final result of exchange offer will be confirmed and announced around Dec. 20, 2016

* Will apply for converted 5.8 million shares to be quoted on main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

