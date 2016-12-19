BRIEF-Enpro Industries updates on subsidiary asbestos proceeding

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Enpro Industries Inc

* Restructuring of Coltec Industries remains on target to be completed by year end

* GST and coltec obtain asbestos claimant votes required for approval of their joint plan of reorganization

* Enpro Industries - hearing on objections to joint plan and to determine whether bankruptcy court will confirm joint plan will commence on may 15, 2017

* Enpro Industries Inc - deadline for filing of objections to joint plan in oldco's anticipated chapter 11 proceeding is expected to be march 24, 2017

* Enpro Industries - units get asbestos claimant votes necessary for approval of consensual joint plan of reorganization to resolve all asbestos claims

* Intends to file pre-packaged chapter 11 bankruptcy petition at end of january 2017

* Enpro Industries Inc says anticipates that coltec's bankruptcy case will be administered with gst's pending chapter 11 proceedings

* Timing of gst emergence from bankruptcy remains on target