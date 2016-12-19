FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Enpro Industries updates on subsidiary asbestos proceeding
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 12:18 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Enpro Industries updates on subsidiary asbestos proceeding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Enpro Industries Inc

* Restructuring of Coltec Industries remains on target to be completed by year end

* GST and coltec obtain asbestos claimant votes required for approval of their joint plan of reorganization

* Enpro Industries - hearing on objections to joint plan and to determine whether bankruptcy court will confirm joint plan will commence on may 15, 2017

* Enpro Industries Inc - deadline for filing of objections to joint plan in oldco's anticipated chapter 11 proceeding is expected to be march 24, 2017

* Enpro Industries - units get asbestos claimant votes necessary for approval of consensual joint plan of reorganization to resolve all asbestos claims

* Intends to file pre-packaged chapter 11 bankruptcy petition at end of january 2017

* Enpro Industries Inc says anticipates that coltec's bankruptcy case will be administered with gst's pending chapter 11 proceedings

* Timing of gst emergence from bankruptcy remains on target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.