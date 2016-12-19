FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-B.R.A.I.N. FY adj group EBIT loss widens to 7.6 million euros
#Healthcare
December 19, 2016 / 12:09 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-B.R.A.I.N. FY adj group EBIT loss widens to 7.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - B.R.A.I.N. AG :

* Slight increase of total operating performance to 26.1 million euros ($27.21 million) in 2015/16; revenues grew by 8 pct to 22.8 million euros

* Guidance for FY 2016/17: double-digit growth of total operating performance and strong improvement of EBIT

* FY 2015/16 group EBIT was significantly influenced by one-off costs and other factors resulting from IPO, and declined year-on-year from -4.6 million euros to -13.8 million euros

* Adjusted group EBIT amounted to -7.6 million euros in FY 2015/16 compared to -3.9 million euros year before Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9590 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

