Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc

* Ashford Hospitality says appeal prohibited sessa from soliciting proxies and finding that board reasonably concluded that sessa had failed to comply with company's bylaws

* Federal appellate court rejects Sessa's appeal

* Ashford Hospitality says united states court of appeals for fifth circuit has rejected Sessa Capital ("sessa")'s appeal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: