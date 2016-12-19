FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Unisys completes lump-sum cash-out offer under its U.S. pension plan
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 1:29 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Unisys completes lump-sum cash-out offer under its U.S. pension plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Unisys Corp

* Participants will receive lump-sum payments valued at approximately $216 million from pension trust

* Company does not anticipate that this action will result in a settlement charge

* Unisys also expects this action to have minimal impact on plan funding levels

* Unisys completes lump-sum cash-out offer under its u.s. Pension plan for eligible former associates

* Approximately 5,800 former associates have accepted this offer, reducing number of participants in plan by about 8 percent

* Unisys expects lump-sum payments to be made by end of year.

* Because payments will be made by pension trust, they will not impact company's cash position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
