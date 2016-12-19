FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Palm Hills signs deal with banks related to receivables securitization program
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2016 / 3:36 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Palm Hills signs deal with banks related to receivables securitization program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Palm Hills Developments Company Sae

* Says signs agreements with Sawra Capital, Arab African International Bank, Banque Misr in relation to its receivables securitization program

* Says expect to launch securitization bond for EGP 404 million after receipt of Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority's approval

* Says securization bond to be offered to local financial institutions via private placement over three tranches

* Says proceeds of securization bond to be used in pre-paying company's existing debt

* Says latest development in line with co's plans to deleverage balance sheet via monetization of receivables of upto EGP 2.5 billion over 2-3 years

* Says bond will be fully underwritten by Arab African International Bank and Banque Misr

* Says Sawra Capital, Arab African International Bank and Banque Misr will be issuing bond and promoting the subscription Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.