Dec 19 (Reuters) - Heimstaden AB :

* Acquires five residential properties in Copenhagen from LB Forsikring A/S and Semen Ejendomsaktieselskab

* Purchase price is about 455 million Danish crowns ($63.97 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1130 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)