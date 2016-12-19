FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says global credit conditions will remain uneven in 2017,despite stabilization of growth worldwide
December 19, 2016 / 4:14 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says global credit conditions will remain uneven in 2017,despite stabilization of growth worldwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* Moody's says forecast G20 global growth of around 3.0% in 2017 versus an estimated 2.6% in 2016

* Moody's says global credit conditions will remain uneven in 2017, despite a stabilization of growth worldwide

* Moody's says global economic growth will stabilize in 2017, but remain at historically low levels

* Moody's says global demand is unlikely to improve sufficiently to reignite trade growth in 2017

* Moody's says "political risk will remain an enduring challenge for global credit"

* Moody's says "the recovery in global trade will remain slow, due to the lack of global demand and increasing protectionist sentiment"

* Moody's on global credit conditions-"low for longer" rates will support borrowing,refinancing conditions,but negative side effects becoming more visible

* Moody's says "accelerating global decarbonization efforts face near-term uncertainty given the election of donald trump as us president" Source text : [bit.ly/2fhnPji]

