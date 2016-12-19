FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Mosaic says termination fee for stock purchase deal with Vale at $125 mln
December 19, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Mosaic says termination fee for stock purchase deal with Vale at $125 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say the termination fee is for a stock purchase agreement between Mosaic and Vale, not a merger)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co :

* If deal is terminated by Mosaic/Vale under certain circumstances, Vale may be required to pay Mosaic termination fee of $125 mln - SEC filing

* In addition, Mosaic or sellers, required to reimburse other party costs, expenses up to maximum amount of $30 mln if agreement terminated Source text: (bit.ly/2hRKPHf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
