Dec 19 Mosaic Co :

* If deal is terminated by Mosaic/Vale under certain circumstances, Vale may be required to pay Mosaic termination fee of $125 mln - sec filing

* In addition, Mosaic or sellers, required to reimburse other party costs, expenses up to maximum amount of $30 mln if agreement terminated Source text: (bit.ly/2hRKPHf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)