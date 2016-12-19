FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Hawaiian holdings expects $20 mln for a collective bargaining agreement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 11:12 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Hawaiian holdings expects $20 mln for a collective bargaining agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc :

* Hawaiian Holdings -expects to record $20 million for a proposed collective bargaining agreement with contract groups that would be paid upon ratification

* Hawaiian Holdings -was notified by manufacturer of anticipated 3-month delay of initial 3 a321neo deliveries, now expects to accept delivery in Q4 of 2017

* Sees Q4 cost per asm excluding fuel and special items up 5% to up 7%

* Hawaiian Holdings -announced $5 million profit sharing bonus payment to contract groups that ratified collective bargaining agreements earlier this year

* Sees Q4 operating revenue per asm up 4% to up 6%

* Sees Q4 asms up 4% to up 5%

* Sees 2017 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.70 to $1.80 Source text bit.ly/2i8H93j Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.