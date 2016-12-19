BRIEF-Hawaiian holdings expects $20 mln for a collective bargaining agreement

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc :

* Hawaiian Holdings -expects to record $20 million for a proposed collective bargaining agreement with contract groups that would be paid upon ratification

* Hawaiian Holdings -was notified by manufacturer of anticipated 3-month delay of initial 3 a321neo deliveries, now expects to accept delivery in Q4 of 2017

* Sees Q4 cost per asm excluding fuel and special items up 5% to up 7%

* Hawaiian Holdings -announced $5 million profit sharing bonus payment to contract groups that ratified collective bargaining agreements earlier this year

* Sees Q4 operating revenue per asm up 4% to up 6%

* Sees Q4 asms up 4% to up 5%

* Sees 2017 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.70 to $1.80