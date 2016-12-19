Dec 19 Hawaiian Holdings Inc :
* Hawaiian Holdings -expects to record $20 million for a
proposed collective bargaining agreement with contract groups
that would be paid upon ratification
* Hawaiian Holdings -was notified by manufacturer of
anticipated 3-month delay of initial 3 a321neo deliveries, now
expects to accept delivery in Q4 of 2017
* Sees Q4 cost per asm excluding fuel and special items up
5% to up 7%
* Hawaiian Holdings -announced $5 million profit sharing
bonus payment to contract groups that ratified collective
bargaining agreements earlier this year
* Sees Q4 operating revenue per asm up 4% to up 6%
* Sees Q4 asms up 4% to up 5%
* Sees 2017 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.70 to $1.80
