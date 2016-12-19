FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Consolidated Water and WSC executed a letter of acceptance on Dec. 13, 2016
December 19, 2016 / 1:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Consolidated Water and WSC executed a letter of acceptance on Dec. 13, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Consolidated Water Co Ltd :

* Consolidated Water Co Ltd - on December 13, 2016, company and WSC executed a letter of acceptance - sec filing

* Consolidated water co ltd - co to be required to complete capital improvements to Windsor plant which co estimates will cost about $8.9 million

* Consolidated Water co-WSC accepted Co's proposal to extend water supply agreement for 15 years on take-or-pay basis for minimum of 14 million gallons/week Source text (bit.ly/2gSrWlL) Further company coverage:

