Dec 19 (Reuters) - Cbrain A/S :

* Sees revenue growth of 0-5 pct in 2016

* Earlier expected revenue growth of 5-15 percent for 2016

* Now sees 2016 earnings before tax at 13-18 percent

* Earlier expected earnings before tax of 5-10 percent for 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)