BRIEF-Bioamber Inc signs non-binding letter of intent with CJ CheilJedang Corp

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bioamber Inc :

* Bioamber Inc - under terms, co, CJCJ plan to establish joint venture in China to produce up to 36,000 metric tons of bio-succinic acid annually

* Bioamber Inc - as part of letter of intent, CJCJ will undertake market development in china and South Korea in first half of 2017

* Bioamber Inc - signed a non-binding letter of intent with south Korean-based CJ CheilJedang Corporation

* Bioamber Inc - CJCJ would own 65% of JV and Bioamber would own 35%

* Bioamber Inc - as part of letter of intent, bioamber will be selling CJCJ bio-succinic acid manufactured at its Sarnia, Ontario plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: