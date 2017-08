Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brixton Metals Corp

* Brixton Metals Corp - Entered into an asset purchase agreement on an "as is, where is" basis with Temex Resources Corp a subsidiary of Tahoe Resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: