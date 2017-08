Dec 19 (Reuters) - Gogo Inc :

* Gogo Inc says Norman Smagley has notified co that he will retire from his positions as executive vice president and CFO effective December 31, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2i6BD10) Further company coverage: