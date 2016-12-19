FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greenlight Capital says CEO Barton Hedges to step down
December 19, 2016 / 2:24 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Greenlight Capital says CEO Barton Hedges to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital Re Ltd :

* Greenlight Capital RE Ltd says Barton Hedges will be stepping down as chief executive officer of company as of march 31, 2017

* Greenlight Capital Re Ltd - intends to undertake a succession process, including conducting a search process of internal and external candidates

* Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Announces executive leadership change

* Greenlight Capital Re - Leonard Goldberg, company's former chief executive officer and current member of board, will become interim Ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
