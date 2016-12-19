FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Microport Scientific says units entered into investment agreement
December 19, 2016 / 2:49 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Microport Scientific says units entered into investment agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Microport Scientific Corp

* Microport Neurotech And Microport Neurotech China entered into investment agreement with target company

* Microport Neurotech China agreed to subscribe for convertible bonds in principal amount of us$10 million.

* Microport Neurotech to subscribe for 8.1 million subscription shares at subscription price of us$0.62 per subscription share

* Microport Neurotech agreed to subscribe for an aggregate of 8,064,516 subscription shares at total consideration of us$5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

