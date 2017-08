Dec 19 (Reuters) - WPP Plc :

* Subpoenas concerning division's ongoing investigation of video production and post-production practices in advertising industry

* Confirms that, similarly to Interpublic, Omnicom and Publicis, three of its subsidiaries have received subpoenas from U.S. Department of justice antitrust division