8 months ago
BRIEF-Stryker Orthopaedics to compensate additional eligible U.S. Patients who had replacement surgery
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 4:11 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Stryker Orthopaedics to compensate additional eligible U.S. Patients who had replacement surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp

* Stryker says Stryker Orthopaedics to compensate additional eligible U.S. Patients who had surgery to replace rejuvenate modular-neck and/or ABG II modular-neck hip stems

* Stryker corp says under new agreement, additional patients are now eligible to participate and may apply for compensation

* Stryker corp - is expected that a majority of payments under settlement agreement will be made by end of 2017

* Stryker Corp -"settlement agreement will help bring to close rejuvenate modular-neck and ABG II modular-neck litigation activity in U.S" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

