Dec 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Shimamura Co Ltd likely earned a 38 billion yen group operating profit for the March-November period - Nikkei

* Shimamura Co's sales, including operating revenue, apparently grew 5 percent to around 430 billion yen for March-November period - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2hRXavi) Further company coverage: