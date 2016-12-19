BRIEF-Calavo Growers says Kenneth Catchot to resign as President, COO

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Calavo Growers Inc :

* Calavo Growers Inc - Effective January 6, 2017, Kenneth J. Catchot will resign as President and Chief Operating Officer of company - SEC filing

* Calavo Growers - Lecil E. Cole will serve as Calavo's President in addition to continuing to serve as Calavo's Chief Executive Officer - SEC filing

* Calavo Growers - Catchot will assume a senior management position with Freshrealm, LLC, in which Calavo holds a 46 percent ownership interest