FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Inter Pipeline announces $545 mln capital expenditure program for 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 7:40 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Inter Pipeline announces $545 mln capital expenditure program for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd

* Inter pipeline announces capital expenditure program for 2017

* With remaining $70 million invested in sustaining capital works

* Inter pipeline ltd says inter pipeline expects to invest approximately $65 million in its oil sands transportation business in 2017

* Will invest $125 million to connect kirby north production facility to cold lake and polaris pipeline systems by 2020.

* Inter pipeline ltd - sustaining capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to total $70 million

* Inter pipeline ltd says announced a $545 million capital expenditure program for 2017

* Approximately $475 million, or 87 percent, of total capital expenditures will be for organic growth initiatives

* Inter pipeline - majority of growth capital program expected to be directed towards engineering and planning for two proposed petrochemical facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.