BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America says conducting safety recall of certain Model Year 2017 Toyota 86 vehicles
* Toyota Motor North America - Conducting a safety recall of certain Model Year 2017 Toyota 86 vehicles in the U.S.
Dec 19 Inter Pipeline Ltd
* Inter pipeline announces capital expenditure program for 2017
* With remaining $70 million invested in sustaining capital works
* Inter pipeline ltd says inter pipeline expects to invest approximately $65 million in its oil sands transportation business in 2017
* Will invest $125 million to connect kirby north production facility to cold lake and polaris pipeline systems by 2020.
* Inter pipeline ltd - sustaining capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to total $70 million
* Inter pipeline ltd says announced a $545 million capital expenditure program for 2017
* Approximately $475 million, or 87 percent, of total capital expenditures will be for organic growth initiatives
* Inter pipeline - majority of growth capital program expected to be directed towards engineering and planning for two proposed petrochemical facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toyota Motor North America - Conducting a safety recall of certain Model Year 2017 Toyota 86 vehicles in the U.S.
* Shooting death of Russian ambassador to Turkey briefly weighs
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 Virginia-based Neustar Inc has agreed to pay a penalty of $180,000 to settle charges involving its severance agreements that impeded at least one former employee from communicating information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said on Monday.