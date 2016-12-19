BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces registered direct offering of common stock
* Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc announces $2.11 million registered direct offering of common stock
Dec 19 Toyota Motor North America -
* Toyota Motor North America - Conducting a safety recall of certain Model Year 2017 Toyota 86 vehicles in the U.S.
* Toyota Motor North America says ninety-four vehicles are involved in recall Source text:(toyota.us/2hjR7id) Further company coverage:
* Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc announces $2.11 million registered direct offering of common stock
* Shooting death of Russian ambassador to Turkey briefly weighs
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 Virginia-based Neustar Inc has agreed to pay a penalty of $180,000 to settle charges involving its severance agreements that impeded at least one former employee from communicating information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said on Monday.