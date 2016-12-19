BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America says conducting safety recall of certain Model Year 2017 Toyota 86 vehicles
* Toyota Motor North America - Conducting a safety recall of certain Model Year 2017 Toyota 86 vehicles in the U.S.
Dec 19 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc
* Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc announces $2.11 million registered direct offering of common stock
* Interpace Diagnostics Group - entered into agreement with single institutional investor to purchase 2 million shares of co's common stock at $0.53 per share
* Interpace Diagnostics Group says the investor to also purchase 1.6 million pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock, at $0.52 per share Source text: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 Virginia-based Neustar Inc has agreed to pay a penalty of $180,000 to settle charges involving its severance agreements that impeded at least one former employee from communicating information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said on Monday.