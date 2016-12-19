BRIEF-Rocket Internet agrees to 85 mln Euro financing round at Hellofresh

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet

* Agreed in its capacity as shareholder to an equity financing round at hellofresh se

* Financing round implies 2 billion euro pre-money valuation of hellofresh

* Stake in hellofresh will decrease from 56% to 53% post the transaction

* Rocket Internet SE agrees to 85 million euros financing round at Hellofresh at a 2 billion Euros valuation

* New investor, together with existing shareholder baillie-gifford will contribute new capital in aggregate amount of 85 million Euros