Uber lost more than $800 mln in third quarter 2016 - Bloomberg
Dec 19 Privately held ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc lost more than $800 million in the third quarter, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
* Uber Technologies lost more than $800 million in Q3, not including its Chinese operation - Bloomberg, citing a source
* Uber Technologies net revenue was $1.7 billion in the third quarter, growing from $1.1 billion in the second quarter - Bloomberg
* Uber Technologies generated about $3.76 billion in net revenue in first nine months of 2016 and is on track to exceed $5.5 billion this year - Bloomberg, citing source Source : bloom.bg/2hOkqNv
Dec 19 The California Public Employees' Retirement System voted on Monday to broaden its restrictions on tobacco investments, opposing a recommendation by the pension fund's staff to reinvest in the controversial asset.