Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* Uber Technologies lost more than $800 million in Q3, not including its Chinese operation - Bloomberg, citing a source

* Uber Technologies net revenue was $1.7 billion in the third quarter, growing from $1.1 billion in the second quarter - Bloomberg

* Uber Technologies generated about $3.76 billion in net revenue in first nine months of 2016 and is on track to exceed $5.5 billion this year - Bloomberg, citing source Source : bloom.bg/2hOkqNv