8 months ago
BRIEF-NSI concludes 285 mln euro refinancing
#Financials
December 20, 2016 / 6:08 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-NSI concludes 285 mln euro refinancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - NSI NV :

* Concludes 285 million euro ($296 million) refinancing, reducing its cost of debt

* Loans were increased by 15 million euros to 265 million euros at lower margins and extended for 1.5 years

* Simultaneously, a new 20 million euro unsecured credit facility with Rabobank was agreed which will be merged into existing syndicated loan facility

* These transactions will reduce cost of debt below 3.0 pct versus 3.4 pct at end of Q3 and increase average debt maturity to 4.2 years from 3.8 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9629 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

