Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc :

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces EMA validation of Eteplirsen authorization application for treatment of Duchenne muscular Dystrophy amenable to exon skipping 51

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - Sarepta is seeking conditional approval of Eteplirsen in EU through centralized procedure