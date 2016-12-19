BRIEF-Theravance biopharma highlights initiation of Phase 3 study

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc :

* Theravance Biopharma highlights initiation of phase 3 study of the closed triple in patients with asthma by glaxosmithkline and innoviva

* Theravance Biopharma Inc - additionally, theravance biopharma is not responsible for any costs related to closed triple

* Theravance Biopharma - should closed triple be approved, commercialized, co is entitled to receive an 85% economic interest in royalties paid by gsk on worldwide net sales