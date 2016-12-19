BRIEF-Hawaiian holdings expects $20 mln for a collective bargaining agreement
* Hawaiian Holdings -expects to record $20 million for a proposed collective bargaining agreement with contract groups that would be paid upon ratification
Dec 19 Theravance Biopharma Inc :
* Theravance Biopharma highlights initiation of phase 3 study of the closed triple in patients with asthma by glaxosmithkline and innoviva
* Theravance Biopharma Inc - additionally, theravance biopharma is not responsible for any costs related to closed triple
* Theravance Biopharma - should closed triple be approved, commercialized, co is entitled to receive an 85% economic interest in royalties paid by gsk on worldwide net sales
* Jaguar animal health inc - increased size of board from six to seven directors - sec filing
* Says in conjunction with this milestone, Ionis earned a $25 million milestone payment from Astrazeneca