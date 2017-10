Dec 20 (Reuters) - Imf Bentham Ltd :

* Asx alert-USA funding agreement - additional funding-IMF.AX

* Additional portfolio value which IMF will include in its quarterly investment portfolio report for this matter is $40m

* Agreed to provide additional funding to one of its existing funded matters in United States, being funded by IMF’s unit, Bentham Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: