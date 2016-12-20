BRIEF-BKW AG sells its stake in Groupe E

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BKW AG :

* Sells its stake in Groupe E

* Following a strategic review of its participations, is selling its 10 percent stake in Groupe E Ltd.

* Planned transaction will also include sale of BKW stake in Gommerkraftwerke (GKW) to Groupe E

* Two parties agreed yesterday on terms of transaction

* Groupe E and various institutional investors will buy shares, while Groupe E will retain its 10 percent stake in BKW for which BKW now holds a pre-emptive right