BRIEF-BKW AG sells its stake in Groupe E

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BKW AG :
* Sells its stake in Groupe E
* Following a strategic review of its participations, is selling its 10 percent stake in Groupe E Ltd.
* Planned transaction will also include sale of BKW stake in Gommerkraftwerke (GKW) to Groupe E
* Two parties agreed yesterday on terms of transaction
Groupe E and various institutional investors will buy shares, while Groupe E will retain its 10 percent stake in BKW for which BKW now holds a pre-emptive right