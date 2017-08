Dec 20 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG :

* Closing for majority holding in pharmalys laboratories sa and in jointly-founded Pharmalys Africa Sarl has been completed

* Hochdorf currently has a 49% holding in Pharmalys Tunisia SA, integration into hochdorf group can be completed by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)