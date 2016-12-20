BRIEF-TBS Group signs agreement for sale of PCS and stake in Insiel Mercato to Gruppo GPI

Dec 20 (Reuters) - TBS Group :

* Says signs binding agreement for sale of 55 pct stake in Insiel Mercato and 100 pct stake in Professional Clinical Software (PCS) to Gruppo GPI

* The closing is expected till Dec. 31, 2016

* TBS Group will keep 45 pct in Insiel Mercato, subject to put options and call options exercisable over a three year period

* The consideration, which Gruppo GPI will pay at closing will be equal to about 12.5 million euros for PCS and about 1.8 million for stake in Insiel Mercato Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)